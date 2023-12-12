Amazon is selling creepy hidden spy cameras disguised as boring home accessory

Ben Ashton comments:

Amazon is selling one of the creepiest items you will come across this Christmas.

What looks like a very dull home accessory is, in fact, concealing a hidden spy camera.

Recording devices have been built into clothes hooks, which at first glance wouldn’t appear to be anything more than something to hang your jacket or towel on.

A quick search on the major online shopping website brings up multiple variations of hidden cameras built into clothes hooks.