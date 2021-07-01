Amazon introduces Reading Sidekick, a kids reading companion for Alexa, and Voice Profiles for Kids

Jul 012021
July 1, 2021 Business, Youth & Schools
Sarah Perez reports:
Amazon today announced a new feature that will turn Alexa into a reading companion for children, as well as new support for Alexa Voice Profiles for Kids, which personalize the child’s Alexa experience across all Echo devices in the household. The two features go hand in hand, as the Voice Profile allows Alexa to identify who’s speaking, so the device can appropriately respond to a request like “Alexa, let’s read.” Alexa will then start the reading companion experience, which Amazon is calling Reading Sidekick.
Read more on TechCrunch.
h/t, Joe Cadillic