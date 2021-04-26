Amazon Can’t Force Arbitration of Minors’ Privacy Lawsuit Over Alexa Recordings–BF v. Amazon

Apr 262021
Venkat Balasubramani writes:
Minors allege that Amazon’s Alexa service improperly stores or utilizes their voiceprints. The district court denied Amazon’s request to force arbitration of the claims based on the fact that the plaintiffs, who were minors, were not signatories (or had not agreed to) to the terms of service for the Alexa device. There is no dispute that if the parents had brought the claims, their claims would be subject to arbitration.
The district court held that as non-signatories, Amazon can’t force the minors to arbitrate their claims. The Ninth Circuit affirms in an unpublished opinion.
Read more on Technology & Marketing Law Blog.
