Amazon and Disney Introduce ‘Hey, Disney!’, a Magical Voice Assistant Working Alongside Alexa at Home and at Walt Disney World Resort
Oct 012021
October 1, 2021 Business, Surveillance
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sep. 28, 2021– (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon and Disney announced ‘Hey, Disney!’, an entirely new kind of voice assistant that will work alongside Alexa at home and across Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Expected next year, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will let fans and guests interact with some of their most beloved Disney characters, simply by saying “Hey, Disney!” on supported Echo devices at home and at Disney Resort hotels.
Well, I suppose their press release is one way to spin it. But I think Joe Cadillic headlined it better in his email to me: “Walt Disney World Resorts To Put Spying Alexa Devices In Hotel Rooms”