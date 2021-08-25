Alibaba Cloud data leak ‘violated Cybersecurity Law’ in 2019 and must rectify, local Chinese telecoms regulator says

 August 25, 2021

Coco Feng reports:

The telecoms authority of China’s eastern Zhejiang province has told the cloud computing unit of Alibaba Group Holding that it violated the country’s Cybersecurity Law and should make rectifications following a complaint about a 2019 information leak.

In a letter dated July 5, the Zhejiang Communications Administration (ZCA) said it found Alibaba Cloud “disclosed user registration information to a third-party partner without consent, which violated the Cybersecurity Law”. The letter was issued after the bureau received and processed a complaint against China’s largest cloud service provider.

Read more on South China Morning Post.

