Alibaba Cloud data leak ‘violated Cybersecurity Law’ in 2019 and must rectify, local Chinese telecoms regulator says
Aug 252021
Coco Feng reports:
The telecoms authority of China’s eastern Zhejiang province has told the cloud computing unit of Alibaba Group Holding that it violated the country’s Cybersecurity Law and should make rectifications following a complaint about a 2019 information leak.
In a letter dated July 5, the Zhejiang Communications Administration (ZCA) said it found Alibaba Cloud “disclosed user registration information to a third-party partner without consent, which violated the Cybersecurity Law”. The letter was issued after the bureau received and processed a complaint against China’s largest cloud service provider.
