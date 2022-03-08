“Alexa, hack yourself” – researchers describe new exploit that turns smart speakers against themselves
Mar 082022
Graham Cluley reports:
Researchers have discovered a novel way of exploiting Amazon Echo smart speakers to perform commands.
They get the Amazon Echo speaker to say the commands to itself.
In a technical paper, researchers from London’s Royal Holloway University in London and the University of Catania in Italy describe their findings, which exploits how an Echo device can correctly interpret voice commands – even when they are played by the device itself.
