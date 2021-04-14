Alabama family sues Athens, Limestone school officials over virtual schools scheme

Trisha Powell Crain reports:

The family of an Alabama private school student filed a lawsuit against public school officials Tuesday, alleging their child’s right to privacy was violated when officials fraudulently enrolled the child in public school without their knowledge.

The family hopes to make the case a class action and has asked the court to certify on behalf of all students whose identities were allegedly stolen by the named defendants.

The suit names six defendants — David Webb Tutt, Tom Sisk, Greg Corkren, Trey Holladay, Deborah Holladay and Rick Carter — who have been indicted by federal prosecutors on conspiracy charges, with some also facing wire fraud and identity theft charges. Companies allegedly involved in the scheme are also named, including one not named in the indictment, Integra Ventures, LLC, a business registered in Florence. It is unclear what role Integra is alleged to have played in the scheme.