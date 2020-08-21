AI Standards Update: NIST Solicits Comments on the Four Principles of Explainable Artificial Intelligence and Certain Other Developments

James Yoon, Sam Jungyun Choi and Lee Tiedrich of Covington & Burling write:

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) is seeking comments on the first draft of the Four Principles of Explainable Artificial Intelligence (NISTIR 8312), a white paper that seeks to define the principles that capture the fundamental properties of explainable AI systems. NIST will be accepting comments until October 15, 2020.

[…]

NIST’s white paper focuses on explainability and identifies four principles underlying explainable AI.