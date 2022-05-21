AI may be searching you for guns the next time you go out in public

May 212022
 
 May 21, 2022  Posted by  Surveillance, U.S.

Steven Zeitchik reports:

When Peter George saw news of the racially motivated mass-shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo last weekend, he had a thought he’s often had after such tragedies.

“Could our system have stopped it?” he said. “I don’t know. But I think we could democratize security so that someone planning on hurting people can’t easily go into an unsuspecting place.”

George is chief executive of Evolv Technology, an AI-based system meant to flag weapons, “democratizing security” so that weapons can be kept out of public places without elaborate checkpoints.

Read more at MSN.

h/t, Joe Cadillic, who provides two earlier reports on the topic:

Gillette Stadium’s Evolv Edge Facial Recognition Scanners Can ID Fans Before They Enter The Stadium (2019)

https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2019/06/gillette-stadiums-facial-recognition.html

Evolv Edge Scans More Than 1 Million People’s Faces (2018)

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005074/en/Evolv-Edge-Scans-More-Than-1-Million-People-Protecting-Against-Current-and-Emerging-Threats

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.