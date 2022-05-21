AI may be searching you for guns the next time you go out in public

Steven Zeitchik reports:
When Peter George saw news of the racially motivated mass-shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo last weekend, he had a thought he’s often had after such tragedies.
“Could our system have stopped it?” he said. “I don’t know. But I think we could democratize security so that someone planning on hurting people can’t easily go into an unsuspecting place.”
George is chief executive of Evolv Technology, an AI-based system meant to flag weapons, “democratizing security” so that weapons can be kept out of public places without elaborate checkpoints.
Read more at MSN.
h/t, Joe Cadillic, who provides two earlier reports on the topic:
https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2019/06/gillette-stadiums-facial-recognition.html
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005074/en/Evolv-Edge-Scans-More-Than-1-Million-People-Protecting-Against-Current-and-Emerging-Threats