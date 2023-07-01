AI Arms Race’: Privacy Class Action Claims ChatGPT Is ‘Catastrophic Risk to Humanity’

Jul 012023
July 1, 2023 Court
Alaina Lancaster reports:
A proposed class action lawsuit against Open AI and ChatGPT investor Microsoft Corp. is seeking a court order requiring the generative artificial-intelligence platform to stop its alleged secret “harvesting” of personal data, and to immediately put in place safeguards to protect society from “potentially catastrophic risk.”
The 151-page complaint, surfaced by Law.com Radar and filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims that ChatGPT scrapes personal information on the internet without consent, and also gathers user data from their products, including the OpenAI website and other APIs and plug-ins.
