After their data sharing was exposed by a Consumer Reports investigation, GoodRx promised to improve their data privacy

Thomas Germain of Consumer Reports recently wrote report on GoodRx, a program to help people get discounts on their prescription medications. The headline, “GoodRx Saves Money on Meds—It Also Shares Data With Google, Facebook, and Others.” pretty much captured the heart of Consumer Report’s concerns and findings.

Caught out publicly, GoodRx reportedly responded and CR wound up updating their report with the following note:

Update: After this article was published, GoodRx posted a statement saying that it planned to stop sharing personal medical information with Facebook, had appointed a new VP of data privacy, and was providing a way for GoodRx users to delete their data.

I would encourage you all to read Consumer Reports original report in its entirety and to read GoodRx’s response post in its entirety.

This situation reminds us of the importance of being able to audit what entities do with our data and not just what they say they will do with it.

It also reminds us of the power of the press.

So what about all those other programs that haven’t been investigated?