After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans executives from leaving

Jul 062021
 
 July 6, 2021  Posted by  Non-U.S.

Fanny Potkin  reports:

Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A confidential order from Myanmar’s Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the person said.

