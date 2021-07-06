After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans executives from leaving

Jul 062021
July 6, 2021 Non-U.S.
Fanny Potkin reports:
Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A confidential order from Myanmar’s Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the person said.
