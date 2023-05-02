After $1bn Piracy Loss, Cox Latest ISP to Face DMCA Subpoena Dilemma

Andy Maxwell writes:

Even though Congress still hasn’t rewritten the DMCA, movie studios known for tracking down alleged BitTorrent pirates in pursuit of cash settlements are increasingly using the DMCA subpoena system anyway. During 2022 and early 2023, Voltage Pictures, Millenium Funding, LHF Productions, and Capstone Studios obtained DMCA subpoenas targeting customers of CenturyLink (now Lumen).

The first request of 2022 targeted ‘just’ 13 subscribers, the next sought to unmask 63.

Last month a court clerk’s signature approved the pursuit of another 150 CenturyLink customers and soon after another ISP’s subscribers would begin feeling the heat.