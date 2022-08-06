Adtech giant Criteo faces $65M fine in France for GDPR consent breaches

Natasha Lomas reports:

In the latest blow to the creepy ‘tracking-ads’ complex, French adtech giant Criteo has been found in breach of European Union data protection regulation and hit with a €60 million sanction (~$65 million) by the country’s national privacy watchdog in a preliminary decision following a multi-year investigation.

Digital rights advocacy group Privacy International, which lodged a formal complaint against the surveillance adtech giant back in 2018, when the bloc’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into application, tweeted news of the sanction today.

Read more at TechCrunch.

