Adam Schiff Accused of Protecting a Suspected FBI Surveillance Dragnet

Dell Cameron reports:

Nearly a dozen civil liberties organizations have accused Congressman Adam Schiff and other Democratic leaders of purposely undermining the online privacy of U.S. citizens and immigrants; possibly in an effort, they say, to conceal the unlawful surveillance of Americans’ web browsing activity by the FBI’s national security branch.

In a letter on Wednesday addressed to top Democrats and Republicans, a coalition of left- and right-leaning advocacy groups said that “alarming statements and actions” by leaders of the House and Senate intelligence committees have prompted concerns about potential “unauthorized dragnet surveillance of people in the United States,” which may have relied on authorities that expired this March amid debate over the use of roving wiretaps and other key surveillance tools authorized under FISA, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.