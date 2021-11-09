Activists leak 600 hours of mostly Dallas police helicopter footage after city’s 22 terabyte loss of criminal case data
Nov 092021
November 9, 2021 Breaches, Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.
David Lee reports:
Data transparency activists released a massive 600-hour leak of mostly Dallas Police Department helicopter footage, raising more questions about the city’s data security protocols three months after DPD admitted to a 22-terabyte deletion of case data that resulted in the release of criminal defendants awaiting trial.
Distributed Denial of Secrets — a WikiLeaks-like group known as DDoSecrets — posted over 1.8 terabytes of police helicopter footage on the group’s website late Friday. The majority of the footage appears to be from DPD and the rest from the Georgia State Patrol.
Read more on Courthouse News.
h/t, Joe Cadillic