ACLU: We’re Taking Clearview AI to Court to End its Privacy-Destroying Face Surveillance Activities

While China and other countries consider laws to curb the use of facial surveillance techniques, ACLU is taking Clearview AI to court. Nathan Freed Wessler explains:

For several years, a little-known start-up based in New York has been amassing a database of billions of our faceprints — unique biometric identifiers akin to a fingerprint or DNA profile — drawn from personal photos on our social media accounts and elsewhere online. The company has captured these faceprints in secret, without our knowledge, much less our consent, using everything from casual selfies to photos of birthday parties, college graduations, weddings, and so much more.

Unbeknownst to the public, this company has offered up this massive faceprint database to private companies, police, federal agencies, and wealthy individuals, allowing them to secretly track and target whomever they wished using face recognition technology.