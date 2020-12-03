ACLU Wants the Goods on Secret Data Deal Used to Track Immigrants

Josh Russell reports:

Demanding to see the paper trail, the ACLU complained in federal court Wednesday that the Trump administration is staying mum about its efforts to track immigrants’ movements using cellphone location data.

“While it has been widely reported that defendant agencies are acquiring this highly sensitive data without warrants, little is known about how they are using it, what controls are in place over such use, and how they square their practices with … provisions of federal law,” the civil rights watchdog group wrote.