ACLJ Warns Proposed Maryland Senate Bill ‘Could Legalize Infanticide Up to 28 Days After Birth’

Mar 092022
March 9, 2022 Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Steve Warren reports that with the intention of protecting abortion rights and reproductive liberty, a Maryland bill may have gone too far in its language and basically legalized infanticide. I doubt that’s what the legislators intended with Senate Bill 669, or the “Pregnant Person’s Freedom Act of 2022.”
Warren reports:
Pro-life advocates warn that under this bill, a baby who survived an abortion could just be left to die without care. But then the measure reportedly goes one step further. No type of legal investigation would be permitted or any type of penalty be applied to anyone involved in leaving a baby to die.
Read more on CBN.
h/t, Joe Cadillic