Access To Personal Medical Records Is Unwarranted Intrusion Into Privacy Rights: AIOCD To Govt

Farhat Nasim reports:

Expressing concern over breach of data privacy, chemist body, All India Organization of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) recently moved comments and feedback on the Draft Health Data Management Policy with Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA). The draft policy was first published on August 26, 2020, and a week was given for consultation as well as for sending objections to the policy.



… Rajiv Singhal General Secretary AIOCD said, “The Policy should also clearly lay down the lawful procedures for the authorities authorized under the policy /data fiduciaries or other health service providers for accessing the sensitive and or personal data of an individual so that an amount of ‘checks and balances’ is maintained and also to ensure that the privacy of an individual is safe at all times. The Policy also does not contain sufficient safeguards for the encryption of sensitive data.”