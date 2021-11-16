ACC privacy breach claims in Korean embassy assault case

Anusha Bradley reports:

The New Zealand victim of alleged sexual assault by a Korean diplomat says ACC call centre staff divulged information about his sensitive claim to someone claiming to represent the Korean embassy, and he lives in constant fear it could happen again.

The man, whose case made headlines in 2020 and sparked an extradition debate, decided to speak out after RNZ exposed privacy breaches by ACC call centre staff and concerns about inappropriate access to sensitive claim files.

He was worried ACC had learned nothing from his experience when call centre staff, on two separate occasions in 2019, gave out information about his sensitive claim to a man claiming to be lawyer representing the Korean embassy, where he worked at the time of the alleged assaults.