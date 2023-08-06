Acadian Ambulance and Duality Health Announce Partnership to Transform Emergency Care Using AI-Powered Facial Recognition

Improving healthcare safety by reducing errors in patient identification usually sounds like a good idea. And more reliable patient identification would reduce or eliminate the majority of cases of medical identity theft where someone knowingly lends or gives their health insurance information to a family member or friend who doesn’t have health insurance. But are there any problems readers see with this one? From their press release:

Duality Health, a leading provider of facial biometric patient identification software, and Acadian Ambulance, one of America’s largest privately held medical transportation companies, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with significant potential to transform healthcare

The complexity of matching patient records between healthcare organizations has resulted in patient safety concerns, missed opportunities for care coordination and significant financial losses for ambulance services, hospitals, and health systems, highlighting the crucial need for accurate and reliable patient identification. In 2020, Black Book™ survey respondents estimate that 35% of all denied claims result from inaccurate patient identification or information. This costs the average provider $2.5 million and the US healthcare system over $6.7 billion dollars annually.

“The increasing amount of healthcare data has led to challenges in identifying and reconciling patient records due to disparate systems and duplication. By utilizing Duality’s facial biometric patient identification software, Acadian seeks to enhance record matching, improve patient care and satisfaction, increase efficiency, and reduce costs,” said Benjamin Swig, Director of Healthcare Innovation and Strategy at Acadian Ambulance.