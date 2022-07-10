Abuse survivor awarded £30,000 in damages for Ecclesiastical privacy breach

Hattie Williams reports:

THE Ecclesiastical Insurance Office (EIO) has apologised to an abuse survivor, Gilo, for breaching his confidentiality, and has paid £30,000 in damages.

Gilo was sexually assaulted by the late Garth Moore, a former diocesan chancellor (News, 4 December 2015). After his long struggle to tell senior church figures about his ordeal, in 2016 the C of E settled his claim for a similar sum, and initiated the Elliott review, which later called for significant reforms to safeguarding procedures (News, 18 March 2016).

The next year, the EIO, the Church’s insurers, who are responsible for compensation payments to survivors and victims of abuse, published Gilo’s surname in a letter online, despite his wish to protect his identity. This week, the EIO apologised to Gilo for the data breach, agreed to pay damages of £30,000, and to enter into further mediation with Gilo and the reviewer of his case, Ian Elliott.