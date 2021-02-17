Abu Dhabi Global Market Issues New Data Protection Regulations

Dan Cooper and Stacy Young of Covington and Burling report:

On February 14, 2021, the Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), one of two significant financial services free zones in the United Arab Emirates, enacted its new Data Protection Regulations 2021 (the “Regulations”). The Regulations will come into force and replace the current Data Protection Regulations 2015 following a transition period of 12 months for current establishments (i.e., those established in ADGM prior to February 14, 2021) and 6 months for new establishments (i.e., those established in ADGM on or following February 14, 2021).