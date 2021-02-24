Absurdity: Police Surveillance Will Reduce Racial Bias And Allow People To “Maintain A Safe Lifestyle”

Joe Cadillic writes:

As the pandemic enters its second year, two recent stories used to justify increasing public surveillance seem almost too incredulous to believe.

Joe highlights two news stories out of Virginia and Arizona to express his utter scorn for claims that more surveillance will reduce bias or make communities safer. Read more on MassPrivateI.

And while he’s on the topic of surveillance, Joe points us to a proposal for more surveillance at the Vermont/Canadian border. Joe writes:

A federal plan to build a line of video-surveillance towers along Vermont’s northern border with Canada has raised questions of the balance between security and privacy. The proposal, detailed earlier this month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, calls for eight camera sites across the towns of Derby, Franklin, Highgate, Richford and Troy — along with two sites in Champlain, New York.

Read more on VTDigger.