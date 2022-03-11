‘Absolute authority’: Call to halt plan to collect all Victorians’ medical records

David Estcourt and Rachel Eddie report:

The Law Institute of Victoria has asked the Andrews government to withdraw a bill, which would centralise the medical records of every patient in the public health system, over privacy concerns and because patients cannot opt out of the scheme.

[…]

Under the plan, patients would have no ability to opt-in or out of the new database before it launches in February next year. Insurance companies will not have access to the database.

The Law Institute of Victoria wants the government to withdraw the bill and engage in greater consultation with industry over privacy concerns and the inability of patients to control their recorded medical history.