Abortion rights on state ballots: here are the results so far

Sharon Bernstein reports:

Voters in five states considered abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, initiatives that have taken on new urgency since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide.

Here are the results as Reuters reports:

Voters in the battleground state of Michigan backed a ballot initiative declaring abortion as a right protected by the state’s constitution.

Voters in California, the most populous U.S. state, passed a proposal to enshrine the right to an abortion in its constitution by a wide margin.

Voters decided to include abortion rights in Vermont’s state constitution.

A measure in conservative Kentucky would establish that the state constitution does not protect or recognize a right to an abortion. With 80% of precincts reporting, the “no” votes were slightly ahead of those who supported the measure.

In Montana, voters were asked about a so-called “born alive” law, which would require medical care to be provided to infants born alive after a failed abortion.