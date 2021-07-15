Abolishing online anonymity won’t tackle the underlying problems of racist abuse

Jul 152021
July 15, 2021 Online
Hussein Kesvani has an OpEd on The Guardian. It begins:
As a person of colour who has spent much of their life online, I’ve dealt with my fair share of racist abuse. From anonymous accounts on niche forums about anime hurling unprintable slurs, to more easily identifiable people – with their real names and locations published – on Facebook and Twitter sending me death threats. As a result, I imagine that my tolerance for racial abuse on the internet is higher than average. I’ve even gone as far as meeting people who have sent me torrents of online abuse to try to understand what motivated them.
