A suicide hotline’s use of data echoes Silicon Valley’s privacy debates

Jan 282022
January 28, 2022 Business
Alexandra S. Levine reports:
Crisis Text Line is one of the world’s most prominent mental health support lines, a tech-driven nonprofit that uses big data and artificial intelligence to help people cope with traumas such as self-harm, emotional abuse and thoughts of suicide.
But the data the charity collects from its online text conversations with people in their darkest moments does not end there: The organization’s for-profit spinoff uses a sliced and repackaged version of that information to create and market customer service software.
Read more at Politico.