A suicide hotline’s use of data echoes Silicon Valley’s privacy debates

Jan 282022
 
 January 28, 2022  Posted by  Business

Alexandra S. Levine reports:

Crisis Text Line is one of the world’s most prominent mental health support lines, a tech-driven nonprofit that uses big data and artificial intelligence to help people cope with traumas such as self-harm, emotional abuse and thoughts of suicide.

But the data the charity collects from its online text conversations with people in their darkest moments does not end there: The organization’s for-profit spinoff uses a sliced and repackaged version of that information to create and market customer service software.

Read more at Politico.

 

