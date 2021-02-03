A Spyware Vendor Seemingly Made a Fake WhatsApp to Hack Targets

Hope nobody I know fell into this trap. Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai and Joseph Cox have a very important report:

Hackers tried to trick iPhone users into installing a fake version of WhatsApp in a potential attempt to gather information about them. Technical analyses by both researchers from digital rights watchdog Citizen Lab and Motherboard suggest that this fake version of WhatsApp is linked to a specific Italian surveillance company.

Read more on Vice.

