A Roomba recorded a woman on the toilet. How did screenshots end up on Facebook?

Dec 302022
 
 December 30, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Surveillance, U.S.

Eileen Guo reports:

In the fall of 2020, gig workers in Venezuela posted a series of images to online forums where they gathered to talk shop. The photos were mundane, if sometimes intimate, household scenes captured from low angles—including some you really wouldn’t want shared on the Internet.

In one particularly revealing shot, a young woman in a lavender T-shirt sits on the toilet, her shorts pulled down to mid-thigh.

The images were not taken by a person, but by development versions of iRobot’s Roomba J7 series robot vacuum. They were then sent to Scale AI, a startup that contracts workers around the world to label audio, photo, and video data used to train artificial intelligence.

Read more at Technology Review.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

