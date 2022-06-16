A Review: The American Data Privacy and Protection Act

Daniel Castro of Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) writes:
PART 1: STATE PREEMPTION AND PRIVATE RIGHT OF ACTION
Congress reached a major milestone in the effort to create a comprehensive federal data privacy law last week when House Energy and Commerce Chair Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), ranking member Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), and ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) came together to release a draft bill for discussion—the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA). The release of a bipartisan draft bill is a welcome development after years of delays and discussion and is the most hopeful sign that Congress will finally address this issue. Unfortunately, the compromise text failed to adequately address the two most contentious issues in the debate about a federal privacy law: state preemption and a private right of action.
