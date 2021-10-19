“a privacy breach waiting to happen” — Oklahoma banks speak out against new banking reporting proposal

Thomas Fleming reports:

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’ Conner is one of 20 Republican attorneys general who are calling on the Biden administration to drop a recent proposal that would increase reporting requirements for banks.

They sent a letter Friday to both President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. They say the proposal stands in direct opposition to privacy that Americans are entitled to.

If the proposal were signed into law, banks would have to annually report on total inflows and outflows on accounts, both business and personal, with a balance over $600.