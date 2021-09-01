A popular smart home security system can be remotely disarmed, researchers say

As devices and cities have becoming increasingly “smart” (which may turn out to be one of the most tongue-in-cheek labels ever), we are seeing more and more reports of hacks or how things can go very, very bad. In today’s installment, Zack Whittaker reports that security firm Rapid7 claims it found a pair of vulnerabilities in the Fortress S03 home security system that would allow an attacker to remotely disable the system altogether.
Fortress owner Michael Hofeditz opened but did not respond to several emails sent by TechCrunch with an email open tracker. An email from Bottone Reiling, a Massachusetts law firm representing Fortress, called the claims “false, purposely misleading and defamatory,” but did not provide specifics that it claims are false, or if Fortress has mitigated the vulnerabilities.
