A Person’s “Ideologies And Contextual Behaviors” Could Classify Them As A Violent Extremist

September 22, 2022 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
A recent DHS/FBI/NCTC “U.S. Violent Extremist Mobilization Indicators” booklet warns law enforcement that violent domestic extremists are just biding their time to attack them and our democracy.
The first sentence in the extremist indicator booklet claims that the U.S. and ‘other Western nations’ face a heightened threat of violent extremists but never backs up those claims.
The latest extremist indicator booklet differs greatly from previous ones by attempting to flag a person(s) based on their ideology.
Read more of Joe’s analysis and commentary on his substack.