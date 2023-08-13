A passenger used a boarding pass found in the trash. CLEAR escorted them through airport security.

Because no one could have possibly foreseen this, right? Sent along by Joe Cadillic, and as reported by Alex Daugherty And Oriana Pawlyk:
CLEAR, which allows airline passengers to pay to be whisked through airport security checkpoints, is under increasing scrutiny from lawmakers following two previously unreported security incidents — including one where someone was able to go through security using a boarding pass they’d fished out of the trash.
In both incidents, a CLEAR employee escorted passengers through TSA security checkpoints who had not displayed any ID, and who were not enrolled in CLEAR’s identity-vetting service, according to a congressional aide granted anonymity to discuss TSA briefings with lawmakers. (Once past that step, passengers must still go through TSA baggage screening.) The aide said TSA has briefed lawmakers on both incidents, which happened in January and March of this year.
