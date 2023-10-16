A.P. girls’ home staff gave out confidential data many times earlier, reveals probe by child rights’ panel

Rajulapudi Srinivas reports:

The AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Monday reprimanded the staff of the Girls’ Shelter Home at Krishnalanka in the city, from where the profiles of rescued minor girls leaked a few days ago, for their negligence.

Responding to a report published in The Hindu on the alleged leakage of the confidential data, the Commission Chairman, Kesali Appa Rao, summoned the programme coordinator and the social worker of the home.

“The profiles of the rescued minor girls, including the details of the cases, photographs, family history and their contact numbers were leaked,” he said.