A New Tracker Promises to Collect a Lot More of Your Data. Its Maker Says That’s Better For Your Privacy. Uh huh.

Thomas Germain reports:

Last week on Zoom, where I spend all the best moments of my life, I spoke with the chief product office of an ad tech company called FullThrottle. Amol Waishampayan said his company has a brand-new patented technique that will let companies collect even more of your data—ten times more data, he claims—and tie that information to your home address. He said FullThrottle won’t collect the information without your consent, but he expects a lot of us will give it up willingly. Waishampayan said this tracking will actually be better for your privacy, and in fact, you might even like it. By the time I closed my laptop I was almost convinced. Almost.

[…]

Here’s how it works. A company puts FullThrottle’s tracking tool on its website. After you’ve given your consent (in theory) the tool collects about 12 to 14 data points about you, things like what browser you’re using, what device you’re on, your location data, if it’s available, and ETag information, a unique piece of data stored in your browsers’ cache. Then, the company runs an analysis and compares the results to a public US Postal Service database to find your home address.