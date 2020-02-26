A new report shows the most popular web browsers in the world are sending companies your history or personal data. Here’s how each browser’s privacy stacks up.

Aaron Holmes reports that a new privacy study  found that “many major browsers allow the companies that own them to track users’ location and identity while leaking details of users’ browsing history to those companies.”

The study was authored by Douglas Leith of Trinity College Dublin and tracked the information-sharing practices of commonly-used browsers Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, and Microsoft Edge. It also examined the open-sourced Brave Browser and Yandex, a browser popular in Russia.

