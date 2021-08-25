A new NSO zero-click attack evades Apple’s iPhone security protections, says Citizen Lab

Aug 252021
August 25, 2021 Surveillance
Zack Whittaker reports:
A Bahraini human rights activist’s iPhone was silently hacked earlier this year by a powerful spyware sold to nation-states, defeating new security protections that Apple designed to withstand covert compromises, say researchers at Citizen Lab.
The activist, who remains in Bahrain and asked not to be named, is a member of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, an award-winning nonprofit organization that promotes human rights in the Gulf state. The group continues to operate despite a ban imposed by the kingdom in 2004 following the arrest of its director for criticizing the country’s then-prime minister.
Read more on TechCrunch.