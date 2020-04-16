A New Frontier or Back to Basics? FTC Issues New Guidance on Artificial Intelligence Technology

Colin Kass, David Munkittrick and Nicollette R. Moser of Proskauer write:

In the latest piece to come out of the FTC’s new focus on emerging technologies, the FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection issued new guidance on the use of artificial intelligence (“AI”) and algorithms. The guidance follows up on a 2018 hearing where the FTC explored AI, algorithms, and predicative analysis. As the FTC recognizes, these technologies already pervade the modern economy. They influence consumer decision making – from what video to watch next, to what ad to click on, or what product to purchase. They make investment decisions, credit decisions, and, increasingly, health decisions, which has also sparked the interest of State Attorneys General and the Department of Health & Human Services. But the promise of new technologies also comes with risk. Specifically, the FTC cites an instance in which an algorithm designed to allocate medical interventions ended up funneling resources to healthier, white populations.

While the technologies may be new, the FTC’s guidance serves as a reminder of some of the golden rules of consumer protection: be transparent, be fair, and be secure.