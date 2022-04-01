A New City, Built Upon Data, Takes Shape in South Korea

David Belcher reports:

For Song-Lee Lee, a 30-year-old resident of South Korea’s first “smart city” experiment, the mirror in her family’s living room is not just for smoothing her hair on her way out the door.

This three-foot-tall mirror — and a Samsung tablet mounted on a wall nearby — are the nerve center of this three-bedroom home in the Eco Delta Smart Village, the first phase of a three-tiered development of wetlands at the outer reaches of this sprawling port city of artists’ neighborhoods, temples and hiking trails on the southeast tip of the country.

Once Ms. Lee activates the mirror, it becomes a futuristic-looking touch screen where she can monitor almost every aspect of her health, from her heart rate to how well she slept the night before; pick up suggestions on food and exercise for the day; and check in on the weather and the day’s news.