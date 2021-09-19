A new app helps Iranians hide messages in plain sight

Sep 192021
 
 September 19, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance

Lily Hay Newman of Wired reports:

Amid ever-increasing government Internet control, surveillance, and censorship in Iran, a new Android app aims to give Iranians a way to speak freely.

Nahoft, which means “hidden” in Farsi, is an encryption tool that turns up to 1,000 characters of Farsi text into a jumble of random words. You can send this mélange to a friend over any communication platform—Telegram, WhatsApp, Google Chat, etc.—and then they run it through Nahoft on their device to decipher what you’ve said.

Read more on Ars Technica.

