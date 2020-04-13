A Microsoft Employee Literally Wrote Washington’s Facial Recognition Law

Apr 132020
 
 April 13, 2020  Posted by  Laws, U.S.

This article appeared on April 3, but I am just getting around to it. Dave Gershgorn reports:

Read more on OneZero.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.