A Landmark Ruling in Brazil: Paving the Way for Considering Data Protection as an Autonomous Fundamental Right

Bruno Ricardo Bioni and Renato Leite Monteiro report:

A historic ruling of the Brazilian Supreme Court from May 07, 2020 describes the right to data protection as an autonomous right stemming from the Brazilian Constitution. By a significant majority, 10 votes to 1, the Court halted the effectiveness of the Presidential Executive Order (MP[1] 954/2020) that mandated telecom companies to share subscribers’ data (e.g., name, telephone number, address) of more than 200 hundred million individuals with the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country’s agency responsible for performing census research.

So that’s impressive, but I wonder what happens with all of the massive data leaks out of Brazil that researchers keep finding. What will happen to government agencies that fail to provide adequate data security for the databases that have hundreds of millions of citizens’ personal information in them?