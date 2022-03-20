A judge throws out D.C.’s attempt to name Zuckerberg in a privacy lawsuit.

Mar 202022
March 20, 2022 Court
Cecilia Kang reports:
A judge on Tuesday threw out motions by the attorney general of the District of Columbia to name Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, as a defendant in a privacy lawsuit.
Judge Maurice A. Ross of Superior Court of the District of Columbia said in a hearing that Washington’s attorney general, Karl Racine, had waited too long to try to amend the lawsuit to name Mr. Zuckerberg as a defendant, a move that sought to hold him personally accountable.
