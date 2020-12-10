A-hole Of The Year Nominee: The World Economic Forum For Wanting Less Facial Recognition Regulation

Well, they’ve certainly ticked Joe Cadillic off!  Joe writes:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) gets my vote for A-hole Of The Year for publishing a report that advocates for less adversarial regulations to help spread facial recognition usage world-wide.

The 67 page report titled “Global Technology Governance Report 2021: Harnessing Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies in a COVID-19 World” is all about spreading the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” (biometrics) across the globe.

Read more on MassPrivateI.

