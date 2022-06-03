A European Country Helped the FBI Intercept Anom Messages, But It Wants to Remain Hidden

Jun 032022
June 3, 2022 Featured News, Surveillance
Joseph Cox reports:
During Operation Trojan Shield, in which the FBI secretly managed an encrypted phone company called Anom in order to spy on organized crime syndicates on a global scale, the FBI enlisted the help of an unknown third country to collect the messages from backdoored Anom devices. That country obtained court orders under its own laws and acted as the data bottleneck that allowed the FBI to monitor Anom phones. The FBI has steadfastly refused to reveal which country that was.
Read more at Vice.
h/t, Joe Cadillic