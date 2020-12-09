A dying man, a therapist and the ransom raid that shook the world

William Ralston reminds us how devastating the Vastaamo breach and ransom incident has been:

Jukka-Pekka Puro will never forget 2017. Facing the heartbreak of a divorce, Puro, a university lecturer in Turku, southwestern Finland, found himself tussling with depression. This spiralled into suicidal ideations when doctors told him he had aggressive kidney cancer, and no more than a few years to live. He knew he needed professional help.

Puro turned to Vastaamo, a private company that runs 25 therapy centres across Finland, and sub-contracts psychotherapy services for Finland’s public health system. Through a handful of therapy sessions he divulged intimate details about his personal life and mental health issues and slowly came to accept that he was soon going to die.