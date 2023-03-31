“A crucial learning experience.” – ICO calls for highest standards in HIV services after NHS Highland reprimand

From the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO):

NHS Highland reprimanded for a “serious” data breach amongst those accessing HIV services

ICO calls for higher standards when protecting data of people living with HIV

Service providers could be fined or reprimanded for exposing sensitive data

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Highland for a “serious breach of trust” after a data breach involving those likely to be accessing HIV services.

The ICO has called for serious improvements to data protection safeguards amongst HIV service providers, stating that there is “simply no excuse”, and that “the stakes are just too high” given the impact on people’s lives.

A formal reprimand has been issued to NHS Highland, which emailed 37 people likely to be accessing HIV services, inadvertently using CC (carbon copy) instead of BCC (blind carbon copy). The error meant recipients of the email could see the personal email addresses of other people receiving the email, with one person confirming they recognised four other individuals, one of whom was a previous sexual partner.

The ICO has applied its public sector approach to this case – instead of issuing a £35,000 fine, the regulator has issued a reprimand to NHS Highland in response to this breach. The ICO’s recommendations have been included in NHS Highland’s Information Governance Action Plan, and an update will provided to the ICO in June 2023.

According to ICO data, failure to use BCC correctly is consistently within the top 10 non-cyber breaches, with nearly a thousand reported since 2019.